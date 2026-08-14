Serial shed burglar charged after Gloucester Township investigation

The Brief A man was arrested after police say he repeatedly broke into sheds in Gloucester Township. Darryl Hill faces multiple charges including burglary, theft, and resisting arrest. Investigators recovered evidence connecting Hill to other reported burglaries, according to police.



Police arrested a man accused of breaking into multiple sheds in Sicklerville after a traffic stop and search turned up evidence of other burglaries, according to investigators.

What we know:

Gloucester Township Police responded to a report of a suspect breaking into a shed on the unit block of Vance Avenue at around 12:22 a.m. on July 21, 2026. Officers arriving in the area saw a white Chevrolet Equinox fleeing the scene, police said.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver did not comply and kept driving. Police said they later identified the driver as Darryl Hill, age 60, from the unit block of Dickenson Drive in Sicklerville. Officers went to Hill’s home and saw him leave the Chevrolet Equinox and run away on foot, police said, but he was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators said the Chevrolet Equinox was impounded while they applied for a search warrant. Detectives executed a warrant and found evidence in the vehicle that was linked to other reported burglaries.

In December 2025, officers responded to the unit block of Bainbridge Court, where they found a suspicious vehicle in a driveway, police said. During that investigation, officers located outdoor power equipment and bolt cutters in a wooded area and determined a shed at the property had been pried open. Police said the power equipment belonged to another resident on Bainbridge Court and was later returned.

As a result of the investigation, police said Darryl Hill was charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count each of eluding, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Hill was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility while waiting for his next court appearance, according to police.

What's next:

The case will move forward with further court proceedings. The investigation recovered items believed to be connected to multiple incidents, according to Gloucester Township Police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released full details about what other burglaries may be connected, the value of the recovered property, or specific dates of the other incidents.