Off-duty Philadelphia police officer critically injured in overnight double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - An off-duty Philadelphia police officer is in critical condition Sunday morning following a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
What we know:
The shooting broke out near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and South 73rd Street around 4 a.m.. Responding officers arrived to find two people struck by gunfire.
Police say one of the victims, identified as an off-duty officer, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was unresponsive at the scene. A second victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Both victims were immediately rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The off-duty officer is currently listed in critical condition. The condition of the second victim has not been released.
Investigators have recovered a firearm at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released details regarding a motive or whether any suspects are in custody.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.