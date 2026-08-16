Off-duty Philadelphia police officer critically injured in overnight double shooting

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The Brief An off-duty Philadelphia police officer is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A second victim was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the stomach. A firearm was recovered at the scene.



An off-duty Philadelphia police officer is in critical condition Sunday morning following a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

What we know:

The shooting broke out near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and South 73rd Street around 4 a.m.. Responding officers arrived to find two people struck by gunfire.

Police say one of the victims, identified as an off-duty officer, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was unresponsive at the scene. A second victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both victims were immediately rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The off-duty officer is currently listed in critical condition. The condition of the second victim has not been released.

Investigators have recovered a firearm at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details regarding a motive or whether any suspects are in custody.