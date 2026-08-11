Man wanted in off-duty Philadelphia officer car theft linked to Penn State student's murder

The Brief Khadfi Fleming, 19, is being sought in the recent theft of an off-duty officer's car, during which gunfire was exchanged. Authorities have also linked Fleming to the deadly June shooting of 22-year-old Penn State student Billy Schmidt. Fleming's brother, Azzubair Outen-Fleming, has been arrested and charged in in Schmidt's murder.



The brother of a suspect charged in the June shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt is also being sought for the murder after he was allegedly involved in the theft of an off-duty police officer's vehicle.

What we know:

Investigators believe 19-year-old Khadfi Fleming was most recently involved in the theft of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer's car.

Police say early Monday morning officers near 70th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard observed a red Lexus driving without headlights being followed closely by a dark-colored SUV. Two males suddenly ran to the Lexus, according to police, and gunfire was exchanged.

Investigators say the suspects had just stolen a green Dodge Charger from the 6900 block of Grosbeak Place. The car’s owner, an off-duty Philadelphia Police officer, followed the suspects and confronted them on the 2900 block of South 70th Street, where gunfire was exchanged. Police say there is no evidence anyone was hit.

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Officers tried to follow the red Lexus but lost sight of it near 63rd Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

The red Lexus, with New York plates, was reported stolen August 9 from the 1600 block of Ogden Street. It was later found abandoned in the 4800 block of Merion Street. The green Dodge Charger was recovered at the scene with a broken window and steering column damage, along with numerous 9mm shell casings.

Police say the suspects then switched to another stolen car—a blue Lexus with Pennsylvania registration MVX-2059, which was reported stolen August 9 from 33rd and Cumberland Streets.

Penn State student homicide

Authorities on Monday said Fleming is also being sought as a suspect in the June robbery-turned-fatal shooting of Penn State student, Billy Schmidt.

Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Durfor Street, just blocks away from his home. His family says it was potentially an armed robbery attempt.

Surveillance video provided to police by neighbors captured the moments before the gunfire. In the footage, Schmidt can be heard asking for his phone back right before the fatal shots were fired.

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Khadfi Fleming's 16-year-old brother, Azzubair Outen-Fleming, was captured in June on the run in Colorado. Kaiseem Smith surrendered to police soon after.

Schmidt was a senior at Penn State University, studying digital journalism and media, and was planning to graduate in December.

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia is offering an immediate cash reward for information leading to his whereabouts, as Fleming is actively wanted on separate, outstanding robbery charges. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).