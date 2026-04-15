Philly illegal dumping site in Tacony neighborhood prompts city cleanup plan

The Brief Residents in the Tacony neighborhood say illegal dumping has become a persistent problem. City officials are planning a cleanup behind Pennway Street but no timeline has been set. Fines for illegal dumping in Philadelphia can reach up to $5,000 per item.



Residents in the Tacony neighborhood say their community has become a dumping ground for trash and construction debris, and city officials are now planning a cleanup after community complaints.

Tacony residents frustrated by years of illegal dumping

What we know:

City officials say a two-block stretch of land under high power transmission lines behind the 4900–5100 blocks of Pennway Street has become one of the largest illegal dumping sites seen in recent years.

Carleton Williams, Director Philadelphia's Clean and Green Initiative, said, "This is one of the largest sites we’ve seen in recent years in terms of dumping."

Joann Carbonel, a Tacony resident, said, "Any furniture a house can hold…you’ll find it back there. Mattresses, beds, dressers." Carbonel also said, "it’s stinks and it’s disgusting and we got every animal you can think of we have it."

The land is owned by PECO but leased to SB Real Estate, and residents say the problem has persisted for years.

FOX 29 was there when a contractor dumped construction debris just feet from a sign warning that dumping is illegal.

City response and cleanup challenges

The backstory:

Williams said a complaint from the Tookany-Tacony Frankford Watershed Partnership, which is helping preserve 50 acres of woodlands next door, sparked the city’s investigation. Much of the dumping is hidden by trees and out of public view.

Williams said, "Because it’s in a location, it’s on a steep hill more than 45 degree angle and it’s in a location where it’s very hard to get to we are going to need heavy equipment."

In a statement Communications Manager Candice Womer said, "We take concerns about illegal dumping seriously and within our legal agreements and with appropriate stakeholders to support efforts that protect the community and environment." PECO said it has been trying to address illegal dumping in the area for years.

There is no timeline for the cleanup, but residents are hopeful it will happen soon.

Carbonel said, "It would look beautiful. We could probably use gardens back there. Are you looking forward to that? Yea. Yea."

Williams says the City has issued 13 illegal dumping cases this year, resulting in more than $900,000 in judgments.

Fines for illegal vehicular dumping can reach up to $5,000 per item.

If you see active illegal dumping in Philadelphia, officials say to call 911 immediately.

For dumping discovered after the fact, residents are advised to call 311 and submit a report.

What we don't know:

There is no confirmed date for when the cleanup will begin, and the company seen dumping debris has not responded to requests for comment.