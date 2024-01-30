'Philly Jesus' returns as Lyft driver after years-long hiatus

Next time you are in Center City Philadelphia booking a Lyft, Jesus may just pick you up in a late model Acura.

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell booked a ride with one of the holiest rideshare drivers on the road, ‘Philly Jesus.’

During the ride, gospel music was played with the Holy Bible on the dash and rosary beads in his hand.

"It’s like a church on wheels you know that’s how I look at it now," said Michael Grant, ‘Philly Jesus’. "I pick up a passenger, and they see me dressed like this and I turn back and say "Jesus is taking the wheel today" and then I play gospel music of gospel radio."

Nearly a decade ago "Philly Jesus" whose real name is Michael Grant, became a fixture in Center City and a social media celebrity.

He was arrested for trespassing an Apple Store back in 2016 prompting him to exit the social media scene a few years later after a divorce and the deaths of his dad and grandmother.

However, he felt the need to put on the robe again and hit the road with his message.

"I tell them what I do, that I’m an artist a Christian artist.. I dress up like my superhero Jesus and play gospel music and give me a follow on social media," said Michael Grant, "Philly Jesus", Lyft driver.

Driving ten hours a day, six days a week (of course, he’s off on Sundays), Grant admits not all customers enjoy the Jesus act, but he says spreading his word from behind the wheel is a lot safer than walking the streets.

"God blessed me with a car, God blessed me with a job. Beats walking on the street. Jesus rode a donkey., 'Philly Jesus’ is riding a car," he said.