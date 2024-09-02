Philly Labor Day Parade 2024: Mayor Parker, union workers unite

On a day many people take trips down the shore or enjoy cookouts, some flocked to the city to celebrate Union workers.

Accompanying the sounds of drum beats, Philadelphia laborers, all uniting along Columbus Boulevard. Representing unions from all different sectors across the city and beyond.

Leading the charge was Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"How many of you knew that we’ve been doing this, this Labor Day parade and Labor Day parades across the country for over 125 years," said Mayor Parker.

The holiday comes just a day after Unite Here Local 274, Philadelphia's food service workers’ union, voted to authorize a strike on Aramark’s operations at Citizens Bank Park.

This move joins the Wells Fargo workers who have already been on strike.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Financial Field workers are also contemplating doing the same.

"This city is normally run by labor unions and this is a Labor Day parade and we come out in unity," said William Sturdivant of North Philly.

"It’s our livelihood, this is a day that we celebrate labor," said James Lennon of Burholme.

Lennon is a brick layer and this was his first parade.

"It’s good to see this, it’s important. I know it’s the end of the summer for a lot of people and they are down the shore but it’s important, it’s important we pass the word on to the younger generation," said Lennon.

Words that Marvin Smith has been passing down for nearly 39 years at the parade.

"I think the turnout today was really good, looks like it was more than normal," said Smith.

Nakeia Laws of West Philly says, "Just out here letting people know we are out here working, living day by day, striving for the best, that’s all".