Philly lights up blue in honor healthcare workers and first responders for World Health Day

Blue lights illuminated Philly for World Health Day on Tuesday. The lights honor our brave, selfless heroes — healthcare workers and first responders.

"Smiles. I'd be very touched and just loved and supported," said Alison Havay and Anna Hershey. They’re describing the feeling they imagine they'll have seeing blue all over our city in honor of the work they do every day but especially now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's challenging for people but people are finding new ways to reach out from afar, so we're feeling that message. But they're also staying at home so that's really special to have something that lights up like that," said Alison Havay.

AnneMarie Costello says she's seen this done in other cities. She's glad it's happening here as well.

"I thought it was very gratifying and really felt good that people were very appreciative of what healthcare workers do," said Costello.

The blue lights are easy to see but it’s what we don't see that gets Costello emotional talking about the coronavirus and the work they do.

"I work on a floor that has these patients so it's hard. I'm not going to pretend it's not but everybody is stepping up. Our staffing is great and nurses that are coming from other floors that help are really a great help and a great asset. Everybody's is just doing it. We're not even hesitating and with the proper protection we're just not as nervous. It’s just sad. It's more sad than scared," she said.

Expressing our thanks to our healthcare workers with blue lights or signs posted at hospitals is the very least we can do. Talking to them reaffirms that in our area we have some of the best around.

"I always tell my friends and family I am doing my job. I don't think that I'm on the frontline of a crisis. I'm doing my job. I love my job and I was called to do this job," said Anna Hershey.

The blue lights will shine every Tuesday through the month of April.

