Philly Love Run 2025: Thousands of runners take part in spring 7K, half marathon

The Brief On March 30, 2025, thousands of runners participated in Philadelphia's premier spring half marathon, Love Run. Hear from the runners who participated.



Thousands of runners filled the streets of Philadelphia for the Love Run.

Runners had the option of partaking in the 7K race or the half-marathon.

What they're saying:

Julia Delgrosso of Delaware County was the first woman to cross the finish line for the more than four-mile, 7K run.

"Oh my God, it’s awesome. I’ve never won anything like this, it feels so good," said Delgrosso.

Steve Gourley of Doylestown took the first-place finish for the men’s side.

"Feels good, it’s been a while since I’ve raced so, it’s been good to get back," said Gourley.

Those participating in the half marathon ran more than 13 miles.

The first place male runner was Ryan Allen of Woolwich Township.

"I was joking around a bit with my family and my friends, I went out the first mile and was like I can actually do this so I kept going, I guess nobody caught me," said Allen.

Shortly after the first place women’s runner, Margaret Vido of Lafayette Hill crossed the finish line, completing a personal best.

"It was good, I’m training for Boston so, this is a good race beforehand and it’s been a great training cycle." said Vido.