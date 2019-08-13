Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Domingo after harassment allegations

article

The Philadelphia Orchestra has rescinded an invitation to have opera legend Placido Domingo appear at its opening night concert after an Associated Press story revealed numerous sexual harassment accusations against him.

The orchestra said Tuesday that it's "committed to providing a safe, supporting, respectful and appropriate environment."

An AP story revealed many women said Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances.

Domingo called the accusations inaccurate.

This is the first organization to act against Domingo since the report came out Tuesday morning.

Domingo was slated to join several other musicians at the Philadelphia Orchestra's opening night Sept. 18.