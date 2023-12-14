Philly protest: I-76 blocked by pro-Palestine protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

On the eighth day of Hanukkah, hundreds of Jewish community members, Rabbis and faith leaders led a protest in Philadelphia to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

I-76 westbound and the Schuylkill were blocked during rush hour because of the protest which began Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Jewish Voice for Peace, Rabbis for Ceasefire, faith leaders, and allies who organized the protest are calling for an immediate end to the U.S.-backed genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Isareli government and will follow acts of peaceful civil disobedience at the Capitol building, 30th Street Station, and elsewhere across the country.

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) is the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.

In a press release sent out by JVP, they stated "amidst the ongoing bombing campaign carried out by the Israeli military, which has already stolen the lives of 18,000 Palestinians, protestors, led by Rabbis for Ceasefire and other faith leaders, will unequivocally restate their demand for a ceasefire now."