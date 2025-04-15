Philly school buses equipped with stop-arm cameras to deter dangerous driving

The Brief Cameras are being installed on school buses in Philadelphia. They will be used to record any drivers who pass the bus illegally. The district says 20 school buses will be included in this pilot program.



Some school buses in Philadelphia are adding a new feature to help keep students safe on their way to, and from, school.

What we know:

The School District of Philadelphia is introducing a new stop-arm pilot program for 20 school buses operating throughout the city.

Cameras are being added to stop-arms of the district's buses to catch and record any drivers who illegally pass the bus.

They will automatically activate when the bus stops, and the stop-arm is extended.

All violations will then be reviewed by a vendor for accuracy.

What's next:

Citations will not be issued during the pilot, but weekly reports will be shared with the school district.

District leaders have yet to release further details about possible citations in the future, but they are expected to discuss more about the program on Tuesday morning.