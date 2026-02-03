Philly snow removal: Crews still working to clear streets more than a week after snowstorm

The Brief A parking restriction is in place on South Broad Street between Washington and Oregon avenues beginning Tuesday. The city continues to work around the clock to remove mounds of icy snow and has deployed thousands of workers. Mayor Parker said the city has melted 4.7M lbs. of snow, and spread 31M lbs of salt on city streets.



Crews in Philadelphia are still working to remove mounds of snow from city streets more than a week after the area's largest snowstorm in a decade.

The snow removal process centered around South Broad Street on Tuesday, with hundreds of workers called on to tackle mounds of snow-turned-ice.

Parking restriction South Broad Street

What we know:

No parking is allowed Tuesday on South Broad Street between Oregon and Washington avenues beginning in the morning until crews are finished.

To encourage people to move their cars, residents are allowed to park their vehicles in Lot U at Citizens Bank Park from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Snow removal in Philly

By the numbers:

Mayor Cherelle Parker on Monday said the city has melted 4.7M pounds of snow so far, and has spread over 30M pounds of salt on city streets.

Roughly 85% of Philadelphia streets have been treated at least once, according to Mayor Parker.

The city has deployed thousands of workers and hired private contractors to aid the strenuous snow removal process.

There is currently no timeline for the city to complete the snow removal process.

PPA enforcement

What we know:

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume enforcing all parking regulations on Tuesday morning, including towing and impoundment of illegally parked cars.

Parking meters, kiosks, timed parking, and all safety violations will also be enforced, per the Parking Authority.