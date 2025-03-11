Philly weather: First warm day prompts many to head outdoors

The Brief Our FOX 29 meteorologists said Tuesday is the weather pick of the week and people were out taking advantage. From the golf course to the river trails, people were out and active under the sunshine.



The first day of spring is next Thursday, and it’s finally starting to feel like it. On Tuesday, many people were out enjoying the sunshine with near 70-degree temperatures.

Soaking in sunshine:

Tyler Medley was taking a walk on the Schuylkill River Trail with her father, Paul Medley, and said it was a milestone for her after suffering a back injury last summer.

"I literally just woke up one morning and couldn’t walk," said Tyler. "It took about three to four months to even figure out what was wrong and start treatment and just as of two weeks ago, I put down my cane and now I’m out here walking half a mile and I feel great. I definitely think the weather had something to do with that. Just everything motivated me to come out today and I’m glad I have my dad with me."

"Just to be able to be out here you know and walk and have a good time. It’s a blessing seeing people out here enjoying themselves," said Paul.

Fun in the sun:

Two friends, Linda Richman and Gail Cohen, enjoyed their first round of golf in months after taking a break during the winter season.

"Fabulous, what can I say? It’s a beautiful, perfect day. No clouds, little bit of wind behind our back," said Richman. "I’m giving myself a little leeway because this is the first time I’ve been out since the fall."

"It feels so good, it really does," said Cohen. "The air feels nice, and I try to walk as much as I can so got a little exercise."

Bonnie Kaye works at the pro shop at Bala Golf Club and said the number of players on the course doubled on Tuesday compared to the day before.

"Beautiful weather brings more golfers, and we have our diehard players who are here even when it’s not a gorgeous day, but definitely the sunshine brings more people they’re ready to roll," said Kaye.

Enjoying spring break:

Amber Williams is a teacher from Charlotte, North Carolina and spent her spring break traveling in Philadelphia. She had her very first Philly cheesesteak outdoors in the nice balmy weather.

"It’s just beautiful and the scenery was lovely and we’re just enjoying it," said Williams. "The people, the city, everything about it. It’s been a great trip."