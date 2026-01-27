The Brief Most homeowner's insurance covers damage caused by ice and snow. Frozen pipes that burst may also be covered if the damage is sudden and accidental. All damage should be reported to your insurance company as soon as possible.



The Philadelphia area was left under a layer of snow and ice after this weekend's winter storm, and this week's freezing temperatures mean we won't see much melting any time soon.

Icy conditions can cause power outages and the possibility of snapped tree limbs, and the risk of pipes freezing increases as the temperatures fall.

So, will your insurance cover frozen pipes or damage caused by snow and ice?

Frozen pipes

What we know:

Most homeowner polices cover water damage from a "sudden and accidental" plumbing system burst, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

However, homeowners must take action to keep the pipes from freezing, including keeping their homes at a minimum temperature, shutting off the water supply for vacant homes.

The damage from burst pipes may not be covered if your insurance company determines you neglected your plumbing system.

Protect your pipes

What you can do:

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety has these tips to protect your pipes from freezing weather:

Detach garden hoses from your home before freezing weather begins.

To protect interior pipes, allow a slight drip to run from faucets and open the cabinet doors under the sinks.

Make sure pipes are insulated in hard-to-reach places, such as attics, crawl spaces, and along outside-facing walls.

Caulk and seal any cracks or gaps on your home’s exterior.

Add weatherstripping to seal air leaks around doors and operable windows.

Cover any ventilated crawl spaces during the winter months.

Maintain your HVAC system by scheduling preventative maintenance annually.

Ice and snow damage

Dig deeper:

Damage caused by wind, falling trees, burst pipes, ice dams, and roof collapses from the weight of ice and snow may be covered under your homeowner's policy, according to Progressive.

Hotel, restaurant bills and other expenses may also be covered if you are unable to live in your home because of the insured damage.

Homeowners insurance typically covers tree removal if the tree falls due to a covered hazard, like wind, hail, or lightning, and damages a covered structure, such as your house or a fence.

If a tree falls in your yard but causes no damage to structures, removal is usually not covered.

File a claim

What's next:

Homeowners should contact their agent or insurance company representative as soon as possible, and document all damage with photos and video.

Can you make any repairs?

Experts say homeowners can make immediate or temporary repairs to prevent further damage, but not to make any permanent repairs before contacting the insurance company.

Make sure to save all receipts, and find a reputable contractor to avoid scams.