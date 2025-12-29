Philly's free New Year's Eve concert: Safety measures and preparations

The Brief Philadelphia is hosting a historic New Year's Eve event to kick off America's Semiquincentennial Celebration. The celebration includes a free concert featuring LL Cool J and DJ Jazzy Jeff, followed by a massive fireworks display. Philadelphia Police are preparing for a busy New Year's Eve and warn against celebratory gunfire.



Philadelphia is gearing up for a monumental New Year's Eve celebration to mark the beginning of America's semiquincentennial Celebration.

Philadelphia prepares for a grand celebration

What we know:

The city will host its first-ever New Year's Eve Fireworks and Concert Event, starting with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. on the Parkway.

The concert will feature performances by LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and others, leading up to a spectacular fireworks display.

City officials are excited about the potential of 2026, with Mayor Cherelle Parker expressing the desire for the city to feel the excitement from the very beginning.

The concert is set to run from 8:00 p.m. to just before midnight, with plans to "rock the bells" and ring in the new year Philly style, said Scott Mirkin of ESM Productions.

Safety measures and preparations

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated that the police department is preparing extensively for the event.

"We will have eyes in the skies as well as our helicopter, we will have our marine unit out on the water," said Bethel.

The police are also warning against celebratory gunfire as they prepare for the New Year's Eve event, which will be followed by the annual Mummers Parade just hours later.