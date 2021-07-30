PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!

Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’

"Magic Kingdom turned into a waterpark!" she wrote on the Annual Passholders page. "This was around 3pm in between the Cheshire Cat and Cosmic Ray cafes."

Kids are seen splashing around in the ankle-deep water and some even laid down to swim in it!

The photos racked up nearly 3,000 comments.

"That’s really cool. Disney be like ‘that’s an extra 50.00 for water park entrance.’"

"Wow! Now that looks like a good time."

"How much of that was backed up sewage?"

