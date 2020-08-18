Plainclothes officer uninjured after exchange of gunfire in Nicetown, police say

article

Police say a plainclothes officer was not injured after a someone approached the officer in an unmarked vehicle and fired during a narcotics investigation.

The incident happened on Clarissa Street near Bristol shortly before noon Tuesday.

According to police, the officer returned fire from his car. Police do not know if the discharge struck the person.

No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

