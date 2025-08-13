Pleasantville School District considers later start times prompting concern among parents

The Brief Pleasantville School District in New Jersey is contemplating changes to start times for students. The proposed schedule adjustments have stirred concerns among parents, who are worried about the impact on their daily routines and the lack of finalized plans.



As the new school year approaches, the Pleasantville School District in New Jersey is contemplating changes to start times for students, aiming to provide a more productive learning environment.

What we know:

The district's proposal suggests high school students begin their day at 8 a.m., middle school students at 8:30 a.m., and elementary students at 9 a.m.

This shift aims to enhance student engagement and punctuality, according to Dr. Marilyn Martinez, the school district superintendent.

"It would really support our high school students in perhaps attending school on time and giving an opportunity to attend classes in a way that engages them more productively," said the superintendent.

The other side:

Parents voiced their concerns at a recent school board meeting, with one parent highlighting the logistical challenges. "Did you take into account parents have to be at work in the morning?"

Another parent expressed frustration over the potential financial impact, saying, "I could drop them off at 8:50, hit the expressway, and make it to work by 9:06 every morning so I'm not late and docked 15 minutes because I need every dollar to pay my bills."

Some parents are also worried about the schedule's effect on younger children, particularly regarding meal times.

"They're starting at 9 o'clock, they're getting lunch at 2 o'clock. That is five hours you are trying to cram in their brain. Their feeding them at 2 o'clock. They're getting picked up at four. That is insane to me," one parent remarked.

What's next:

The district plans to implement a three-tier transportation system with five additional buses to alleviate traffic congestion.

"We do have opportunities for parents who may need to drop off their student, their child a little bit earlier," Superintendent Martinez reassured parents.

Despite these efforts, some parents remain concerned about the lack of a finalized plan, as they need to make necessary arrangements.

Superintendent Martinez is meeting with the school board Thursday and hopes to share the new schedule with families as soon as possible.

As the community awaits a decision, the debate over the proposed changes continues.