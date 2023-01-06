P!NK adds second homecoming show in Philadelphia due to overwhelming demand

article

P!NK is coming back to the Delaware Valley and now she's blessing fans with not one, but two concerts.

The Bucks County native announced in November that she would be performing in Philadelphia as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.

P!NK was originally set to perform just on Monday, September 18, but now she will also have a second show on Tuesday, September 19, according to LiveNation.

The artists Brandi Carlile, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp will join her on the tour.

RELATED: P!NK stops concert to hug grieving teen who just lost mother

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, January 13. Presale tickets will be available for Citi card members on January 10 and for Verizon Up members on January 11.