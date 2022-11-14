Tickets for P!NK's homecoming concert at Citizens Bank Park go on sale next week

article

‘Raise Your Glass’ if you're ready to see P!NK take the stage in Philadelphia!

Born in Bucks County, the Grammy-winning pop star announced Monday that she is coming home as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.

The 21-city tour will kick off on July 24, 2023, making a stop at Citizens Bank Park on September 18.

MORE HEADLINES:

Tickets for the homecoming concert, featuring special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp, will go on sale at 10 a.m. November 21.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit the Live Nation website.