Expand / Collapse search

Tickets for P!NK's homecoming concert at Citizens Bank Park go on sale next week

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Pink performs an intimate show at Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Resort &amp; Casino on September 29, 2022 in Highland, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort &amp; Casino)

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - ‘Raise Your Glass’ if you're ready to see P!NK take the stage in Philadelphia!

Born in Bucks County, the Grammy-winning pop star announced Monday that she is coming home as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.

The 21-city tour will kick off on July 24, 2023, making a stop at Citizens Bank Park on September 18.

MORE HEADLINES:

Tickets for the homecoming concert, featuring special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp, will go on sale at 10 a.m. November 21.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit the Live Nation website. 