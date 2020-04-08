Police: 1 critical in double shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say one man is in critical condition following a double shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Judson Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers discovered a 41-year-old man shot three times in the back and once in the leg. The victim also sustained a graze wound to the head.

The man was rushed to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Officers also found a 28-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is reportedly in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

No word from police on what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP