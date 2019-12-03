Police: 1 critical in Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting

Authorities say three men were shot outside of a Southwest Philadelphia bar Tuesday night.

According to police the gunfire erupted on near 67th Street and Dicks Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Responding officers reportedly found a 54-year-old man lying on the highway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The victim is reportedly in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Investigators were later alerted that two 28-year-old men arrived at University of Pennsylvania Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs. Police say both men were placed in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument outside of a bar. Detectives say at least seven spent shell casings were found on the seen.

Police have not made any arrests, but believe security cameras from nearby businesses will help them identify a suspect.