Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in Frankford shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead and six wounded in Frankford.

It happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue Thursday around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two men, ages 32 and 38, and a John Doe were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. A 28-year-old is also listed in stable after being shot in the arm and leg.

A 25-year-old and 28-year-old were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

