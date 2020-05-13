Police: 1 killed, pregnant woman injured following crash in Crescentville

Police say a man is dead and a pregnant woman is in critical condition following a crash involving a suspected impaired driver in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

It happened at Whitaker Avenue and Pennway Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a Nissan SUV was struck by an Acura, which caused the Nissan to crash into a pole and two unoccupied cars.

The 30-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday night. A 30-year-old female passenger in the Nissan suffered trauma to her abdomen and legs.

The female had to be cut out of the vehicle. She was able to tell medics that she is five months pregnant. Medics rushed her to Einstein Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition

Police say the Acura was driven by a 43-year-old male.

Investigators say the two passengers of the Acura appeared to be impaired and were not injured. The driver has been taken into custody for questioning at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

