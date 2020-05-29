Police: 10-year-old boy from Collingswood abducted by mother

article

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a 10-year-old boy who they say was abducted by his mother.

Police say Ashley Miller, 33, and her son, Chase Miller, were reported missing on Thursday. Ashley does not have custody of the child.

Investigators believe they might be in the Spartanburg, South Carolina area, or the Corinth, North Carolina area.

Chase is described as 4-foot-6, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ashley is reportedly 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where the Millers might be is asked to call Detective Cody Skinner at 856-580-6053 or Collingswood Police Detective Michael Manning at 856-854-2401.

