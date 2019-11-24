Police: 11-year-old boy struck by driver in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after they say a 11-year-old boy was struck by a driver in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Oxford and Bleigh avenues in Burholme.

Police said a 40-year-old man was traveling southbound on Oxford Avenue when he struck the boy. The victim was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in stable condition.

It remains unclear whether the driver faces charges at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

