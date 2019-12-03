Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself in hand

article

Police say a 12-year-old girl was wounded when a gun she believed was not loaded fired and struck her in the hand.

According to investigators, the incident happened Monday on Lincoln Avenue in Bristol Borough.

The child reportedly arrived at Lower Bucks Hospital for treatment, but was transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital.

Police urge gun owners to lock up firearms, especially when children are present.

Gun owners in Bristol Borough can take part in "Brian's Campaign" which provides free gunlocks.