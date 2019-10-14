Police: 14-year-old girl missing from Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since last week.

Authorities say Destiny Williams was last spotted Friday afternoon at the John Berry Elementary School on the 5900 block of Race Street.

Destiney is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black Kihmar, a black Hijab and an orange backpack with white dots.

Police believe Destiney could be in the area of 2500 Sharwood Street.

Anyone with information on Destiney's whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities at 215-686-3183.