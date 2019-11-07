Police: 14-year-old taken into custody in connection with Rhawnhurst murder

article

Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old has been taken into custody after an animal activist was found dead early Tuesday morning in his Rhawnhurst home.

Sources confirm to FOX 29 a 14-year-old girl turned herself in on Thursday night. No charges have been filed at this time.

READ MORE: Man dies after being found tied to bed with massive head wound in Rhawnhurst, police say | Police release surveillance video of person sought in Rhawnhurst murder

Police say just before 3 a.m. Tuesday they went to the home on the 8400 block of Algon Avenue after a report about a man in distress inside. According to police, they found the victim partially tied to the bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to his chest. He died at the scene.

"He was a really sweet guy," said Blake Martin of ACCT Philly.

The tight-knit community of animal lovers and rescues in and around Philadelphia is devastated over the loss of 60-year-old Al Chernoff, who was the head of Alley Cat Rescue.

"If you have rescued animals, cats in particular in Philadelphia you've interacted with Al," he said.

Advertisement

Martin says it was Chernoff's willingness to help others that stood out. Martin says Chernoff taught them how to trap cats that needed help and assisted the group Catadelphia with community shelters.

"They were doing a winter shelter kind of building workshop where they built shelters for the community cats and he was there to cut holes in the different containers," Martin said.

The murder drew a lot of attention in what a neighbor says is a very quiet area.

"I was just driving by and I had to stop and take a peek and it's still shocking to me," said Miriam Piatetsky.

Chernoff cared for a number of animals in his house. Animal Control removed 13 cats, three turtles and two albino frogs from the home, which were brought to ACCT Philly. Martin says they've all be placed with different rescues.