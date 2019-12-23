article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Ajania Robinson, 15, was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of North 55th Street.

Robinson is described as 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with a dark complexion, heavy build, brown eyes and straight black hair.

Police said she frequents the 5500 block of New Place, as well as 55th and Pearl streets.

Anyone with any information on Robinson's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

