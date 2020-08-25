Police: 15-year-old girl wounded in Hunting Park shooting

article

Police say a 15-year-old girl was wounded following a shooting in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood.

It happened on the 4100 block of Old York Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the teen was shot once the back and once the shoulder. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

No word on arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP