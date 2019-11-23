Expand / Collapse search

Police: 16-year-old boy missing from Southwest Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Siahir Smith, 16, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 18, in Southwest Philadelphia.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from Southwest Philadelphia.

Siahir Smith, 16, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 18, on the 6200 block of Eastwick Avenue.

Smith is described as 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm that says, "Blessed."

Anyone with any information regarding Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP