Police: 16-year-old boy missing from Southwest Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from Southwest Philadelphia.
Siahir Smith, 16, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 18, on the 6200 block of Eastwick Avenue.
Smith is described as 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm that says, "Blessed."
Anyone with any information regarding Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.
