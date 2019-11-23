Police: 16-year-old boy missing from Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from Southwest Philadelphia.

Siahir Smith, 16, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 18, on the 6200 block of Eastwick Avenue.

Smith is described as 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm that says, "Blessed."

Anyone with any information regarding Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

