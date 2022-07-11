Police: 16-year-old injured in Juniata Park shooting

article

A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Juniata Park early Monday morning.

According to police, officers with the 24th District responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of E Pike Street around 12:24 a.m.

The teen was shot once in the chest and once in the hand, according to authorities.

He was transported by police to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition, per officials.

Police say no arrests were made and the weapon used in the shooting was not recovered.