Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car on North Philadelphia street

Police say a man and woman became the victims of a double shooting early Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old were reportedly shot as they sat inside their car on 8th and Huntington streets shortly before 3 am.

Police say shots were fired into the car after another car pulled up beside the victims.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say no motive is known, and no arrests have been made.