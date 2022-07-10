Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy shot on Broad Street in daytime North Philadelphia shooting, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police say an afternoon shooting left a teenage boy injured in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 15-year-old was reportedly shot one time in the knee on the 3100 block of Broad Street just before 1 p.m.

He is in stable condition after walking into Temple University Hospital, according to police.

No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered.