Teen boy shot on Broad Street in daytime North Philadelphia shooting, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an afternoon shooting left a teenage boy injured in North Philadelphia on Sunday.
The 15-year-old was reportedly shot one time in the knee on the 3100 block of Broad Street just before 1 p.m.
He is in stable condition after walking into Temple University Hospital, according to police.
No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered.