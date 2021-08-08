Police: 16-year-old shot twice in Juniata Park

A teen is making a recovery after he was shot overnight in Philadelphia.

The teen was shot on the 4000 block of Neilson Street in Juniata Park just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say he was shot twice in the back and that he is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say a bullet went through the window of a nearby row home, but no one inside the house was hurt.

Detectives are still investigating but so far no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter