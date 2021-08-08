Expand / Collapse search

Police: 16-year-old shot twice in Juniata Park

Police: 16-year-old shot in Juniata Park

The 16-year-old sustained two gunshot wounds to the back, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA - A teen is making a recovery after he was shot overnight in Philadelphia. 

The teen was shot on the 4000 block of Neilson Street in Juniata Park just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Police say he was shot twice in the back and that he is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital. 

Investigators say a bullet went through the window of a nearby row home, but no one inside the house was hurt. 

Detectives are still investigating but so far no arrests have been made.

