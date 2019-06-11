Police: 17-year-old boy missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Dovoan Williams, 17, was last seen at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, on the 7400 block of Brockton Street.

Police describe Williams as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with a medium build, light complexion, brown eyes and black, curly shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with any information regarding Williams' whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.