Police: 17-year-old wounded in Mayfair shooting
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Mayfair.
It happened on the 4300 of Cottman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday night.
According to police, the 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the leg and a graze wound to the stomach. He was taken to Jefferson Torresale Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP