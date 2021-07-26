Police: 18-year-old man in critical condition after shooting at recreation center in Fishtown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating yet another shooting of a teen.
Police say an 18-year old man was found shot at the Shissler Recreation Center on Blair Street in Fishtown. It happened just after 11:30 last night.
Investigators say he was shot once in the head, and once in the arm.
He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
___
