Police: 18-year-old man in critical condition after shooting at recreation center in Fishtown

Philadelphia police are investigating yet another shooting of a teen.

Police say an 18-year old man was found shot at the Shissler Recreation Center on Blair Street in Fishtown. It happened just after 11:30 last night.

Investigators say he was shot once in the head, and once in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

