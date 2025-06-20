Marshals arrest Philly murder suspect in Georgia after 3 years on the run

article

The Brief A Philadelphia murder suspect who was on the run for three years was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia. Malik Williams, 27, was charged with the 2022 shooting death of a 19-year-old Nakir Sylvester in West Powelton. Sylvester was found shot once in the chest in broad daylight on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street.



A Philadelphia murder suspect was taken into custody Friday in Atlanta, Georgia after spending three years on the run.

Malik Williams, 27, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Friday morning for the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Nakir Sylvester in West Powelton.

What we know:

U.S. Marshals Fugative Task Force took 27-year-old Malik Williams into custody in the 2022 murder of Nakir Sylvester.

Investigators say Sylvester was fatally shot in the chest in broad daylight on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street on June 17, 2022.

He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Williams has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

What's next:

Williams, who fled to Atlanta at some point after the shooting, will be brought back to Philadelphia to face murder charges.