Police: 19-year-old fatally shot in back, head in West Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was reportedly shot and killed Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North 55th Street just before 11 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and died shortly after 11 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not said what sparked the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP