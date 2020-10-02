Police: 2 dead following shooting in New Castle restaurant parking lot

Delaware State Police are investigating following a shooting that left two men dead in a restaurant parking lot.

The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the Casablanca parking lot on the 4000 block of North DuPont Highway.

According to police, a 28-year-old man from Wilmington suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was also shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

There is no word on what prompted the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

