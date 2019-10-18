Police: 2 hurt in shooting at South Philadelphia deli

article

Authorities say a shooting at a deli Friday in South Philadelphia sent two men to the hospital.

According to investigators, the violence took place inside Andrew A. Inc Deli on the 3100 block of Front Street just after noontime.

A 24-year-old male was reportedly grazed in the left should by gunfire and a 60-year-old man was injured by broken glass fragments. Both victims were taken to Temple Hospital and listed in stable condition.

There is no word on a possible suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.