Police: 2 hurt when bus, car collide in Philadelphia

A crash in Philadelphia involving a New Jersey Transit bus has left two people critically injured.

Authorities say the bus and a car collided late Wednesday night at 11th and Market Streets. The driver of the car and a passenger in that vehicle were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were described as critical, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

No one aboard the bus was injured.

Authorities say it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.