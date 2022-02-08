Police: 2 killed in head-on crash as car tried to pass truck in Kent County
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say two people were killed in a head-on crash when one driver tried to pass a large pickup truck.
Police say the crash happened on Irish Hill Road in the Felton area on Sunday night.
An 18-year-old Milford man was driving west in a Toyota Corolla and when he tried to pass a large pickup truck, he pulled into the path of an eastbound Hyundai Accent.
The drivers both tried to avoid a crash by going off the south side of the road, but police say they ultimately struck head-on.
Police say the 36-year-old woman driving the Hyundai died at the scene and the man driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at a hospital.
