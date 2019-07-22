Police: 2 men armed with machete break into Castor home

article

Police are investigating following an alleged home invasion involving two men armed with a machete in Northeast Philadelphia's Castor section.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Monday on the 7100 block of Oakland Street.

Police say a 33-year-old woman called 911 to report two suspects breaking into the rear of her property.

The first suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic man with a thin build who is approximately 30 years old. He was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Hollister" written on the front. The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic man with a thin build who is clean shaven and has a medium complexion. He was also wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a machete.

The victim told police nothing was taken and that the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.