Funeral held for beloved Philly rapper LGP QUA as 2 suspects arrested

The Brief The funeral for Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP QUA, was held Saturday. Nearly 500 people turned out to pay their respects to the rapper known for so much more than his music.



Close to 500 mourners turned out in North Philadelphia to remember rapper Qidere Johnson, known as LGP QUA.

A tragic loss:

"My heart is broken. My heart is broken," family friend, Nikki Bagby, cried.

Tears flowed freely for 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, known by so many as rapper LGP QUA, also known as a gifted storyteller, a generous spirit with a positive, anti-violence message.

His uncle, Daryl Colman, described his nephew, "All he wanted to do was help stop the violence. Basically, he was just an advocate﻿for stopping violence and it’s a shame that he died trying to get his message out, cause that’s what he was really trying to do. Get his message out to some of the youth."

And it did reach so many young people, like friend Nashaderra Salaam, who described LGP QUA, "He just spread light and love to anyone that came around him. He was just a good person. Yeah, Qua was definitely a good person."

Gone too soon:

A good person gone too soon, after police say two men shot and killed him on Sunday, May 11th, Mother’s Day, during a robbery on the 3900 block of M Street, in Juniata Park.

Bagby continued, "He wanted to bring Philly up, although Philly didn’t bring him. We fought to show the world who he was and, unfortunately, now everybody knows him."

And, now his friends, family and fans are calling for an end to the violence in his honor and begging people to stop the shootings, while asking adults to step up by becoming better role models for kids in the city.

What they're saying:

"I have lost 40 people in the last 10 years and it was not a police officer, it was the same people they ran in the streets with," Bagby said.

Michael OG Law, with Stay Alive Philly, stated, "Don’t let who he was die. Let him live through you, too. You get two days in life – when you die and when you’re born. We love you, LGP QUA! Your legacy lives on!"

What you can do:

Philadelphia police announced late Saturday the arrest of two men in connection with LGP QUA’s fatal shooting. They are searching for a third suspect. If anyone has any information, please contact them through the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.