Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Lehigh County, officials say

article

The Brief A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lehigh County. Officials say multiple officers were confronted by the man who appeared to be armed with a rifle.



A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Whitehall Township, in Lehigh County.

What we know:

Prosecutors in Lehigh County say police were called to a home on the 1800 block of North 38th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man with a gun.

They say multiple officers were confronted by the man who appeared to be armed with a rifle.

Prosecutors then say the man advanced toward the officers, who gave commands to drop the weapon, but prosecutors say he refused.

Officers fired six rounds at the man, killing him.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was suffering from long-term health issues and a note was found inside the home.

What's next:

Multiple Lehigh County agencies are involved in the investigation along with the Pennsylvania State Police. An autopsy will be performed Friday, May 30th.

No other details were released.