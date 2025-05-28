Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Lehigh County, officials say
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Whitehall Township, in Lehigh County.
What we know:
Prosecutors in Lehigh County say police were called to a home on the 1800 block of North 38th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man with a gun.
They say multiple officers were confronted by the man who appeared to be armed with a rifle.
Prosecutors then say the man advanced toward the officers, who gave commands to drop the weapon, but prosecutors say he refused.
Officers fired six rounds at the man, killing him.
A preliminary investigation indicates the man was suffering from long-term health issues and a note was found inside the home.
What's next:
Multiple Lehigh County agencies are involved in the investigation along with the Pennsylvania State Police. An autopsy will be performed Friday, May 30th.
No other details were released.