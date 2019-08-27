Police: 2 men steal $30K worth of electronics from school in Germantown

Philadelphia police are searching for two men who they say broke into a school and stole $30,000 worth of electronics in Germantown.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Germantown Friends Select School on West Coulter Street.

According to police, the two men took 16 Mac Mini-computers, televisions and an iPad.

Police describe one of the suspects as in his mid-to-late teens, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, red sneakers and carrying a dark-colored "Champion" brand backpack. The second suspect is believed to be in his mid-to-late teens. He was seen wearing a light gray colored hooded jacket and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.