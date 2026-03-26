Chester boy paralyzed in hit-and-run dies at 9; vigil set for Saturday

The Brief A 9-year-old boy from Chester who was paralyzed in a February 2025 hit-and-run has died, according to his family and school district. A vigil will be held Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Ninth and Tilghman streets in Chester. The Chester Upland School District and community are mourning his loss.



A 9-year-old boy from Chester who was left paralyzed after a hit-and-run last year has died, according to his family and the Chester Upland School District.

Remembering a young life lost and the community’s response

What we know:

The boy was hit by a car while crossing the street with his brother after getting off a SEPTA bus near Ninth and Tilghman streets on February 4, 2025, according to police.

The Chester Upland School District posted, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ny’Leek Ellison, a beloved elementary school student within our school community. After experiencing a life-altering accident last year, Ny’Leek showed incredible strength and resilience, inspiring many inside and outside our district with his courage."

The Chester community remembers the boy as a "superhero," and his family includes his mother Anita, father Micah, and older brother Naadir.

The Chester Upland School District said, "Our hearts are with his family, friends, classmates, teachers and all who knew and loved him. As a community, we mourn this loss together and extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time. We encourage each and every one of you to take care of yourselves."

The loss has deeply affected the Chester community, with many remembering the boy for his courage and resilience following the crash.

The backstory:

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Ny’Leek's mother, Anita, said she was waiting on the other side of the street and saw the car come from behind the bus, going so fast she could barely see it.

Anita said, "The bus driver beeped his horn to let traffic know that it's people coming off the bus. I hear the boom. But then I hear boom boom. And then he dragged my baby up the street. He never stopped. He kept going."

The boy and his brother had just gotten off the bus after coming home from Chester Upland School of the Arts when the crash happened.

Anita said she had her arm out to stop traffic as the boys crossed the street.

"Me and my son Naadir. We had to witness my baby getting hit and dragged by a car," Anita said.

The man accused of driving the car was arrested three weeks later, according to police.

What's next:

A vigil for Ny’Leek is planned for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Ninth and Tilghman streets in Chester.

The vigil on Saturday will give family, friends, and neighbors a chance to honor his memory and support each other.

The school district is encouraging everyone to take care of themselves and look out for one another during this difficult time.

What we don't know:

Details about the legal outcome for the driver arrested in connection with the crash have not been shared.